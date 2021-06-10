Henry Stephen Luchner

January 2, 1932-June 3, 2021

Henry (Hank), 89, died at home surrounded by loving family. A funeral mass will be held at St John's Catholic Church in Enterprise, AL June 17th at 11 am. There will be a graveside service with full military honors at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Burlington, IA at 10 am

Henry was the only child of Harry Stephen and Martha Jane (DeVilbiss) Luchner. Hank married Rosemary Diane Rowe on Dec 27, 1954 in Burlington, IA.

He filled his home life with his love of family - which very much included his dogs. He loved gardening & Rosemary enjoyed it very much whenever he would must & bring her one of his beautiful roses - just for her. An avid genealogist he was always generous to share whatever he could with other families in hopes that it would bring everyone closer together.

In addition to his wife, Rosemary, Henry is survived by his children: Rebecca (Mark) Dawson, Stephen (Janice), Michael (Daynee), Timothy (Lori), Thomas (Suzy), Mary (Blaine) Wagner and Matthew (Annette), one cousin, Dick Denz. Twenty grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren (3 on the way) will carry his legacy.

Preceding him was his cousin, Joan Denz Ott. May they Rest In Peace.