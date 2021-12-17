Henry Lee Rumler

July 5, 1945-December 10, 2021

Hank passed away Friday December 10, 2021 in California from mantle cell lymphoma. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with burial at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Hank was born July 5, 1945 in Moline, IL to Earl and Margaret (Heydeman) Rumler. He graduated from Alleman High School in 1963, joined the Air Force serving as a fireman and crash resurer in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged and went to work at John Deere Harvester Works. He was a Union Steward, won many fork-lift-rodeos, and was an avid bowler. History was his passion. He married Joyce Fuhlman, Diane Hanson, and Elaine Nagel. He retired in 1997 with 30 years service and he and Elaine traveled the United States before settling in Arizona. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 2357 in Bouse, AZ.

He is survived by his wife Elaine, daughters Leasa (George I) Traman and Stephanie McMeen, and son Brandon Rumler. Grandchildren, George II and Angel Traman, Brianna Stebbins, Preston and Prestly Rumler. Great grandchildren George III and Madeline Traman and a special cousin Chrisit Ohl.