Herbert E. Moore

March 13, 2021

DAVENPORT-Herbert E. Moore passed away peacefully at his apartment at Senior Star Assisted Living in Davenport on Saturday, March 13th. A private memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, March 18th at Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, 3420 Jersey Ridge Rd., Davenport, IA 52807. Burial will be later this year at his wife's family plot at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church in Saluda, South Carolina.

Herb was born in 1928 in Peekskill, NY where he grew up. He served in World War II as a paratrooper with the US Army's 82nd Airborne. While in the army, he met Elinor Sheppard and they married in 1948. He later graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY with a degree in engineering. They moved from New Jersey to Davenport in 1973 when he transferred here for a job with the Rock Island Arsenal from which he retired.

After retirement, he and Elinor enjoyed traveling and gardening. Herb was a great reader and loved telling pun jokes, the worse the better. He is survived by his son Chris and daughter-in-law Mary Ellen Straughn of Indianapolis, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife Elinor Moore (Sheppard) of Saluda, SC and his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edwards Congregational UCC.