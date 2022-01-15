Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Herman Joseph VenHorst
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Herman Joseph VenHorst

December 31, 1925-January 13, 2022

Herman Joseph VenHorst died at Clarissa Cook Hospice House on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Visitation will be held on from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Weerts Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at St. John Vianney Church, Bettendorf. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Herman was born December 31, 1925, on the family farm in Pleasant Valley, the youngest of eight children of John and Helen (Venes) VenHorst. Herman attended Forest Grove School in the Pleasant Valley area, Sudlow Intermediate and Davenport High School (now Central High) graduating in 1943. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II in the Pacific Theater, participating in the battle of Okinawa. After the war ended, he served a year in China in the repatriation of Japanese soldiers.

He married Harriet Klindt on September 22, 1951. She passed away in April 1994. He married Sally Hull on July 6, 1997.

Herman joined his brothers, Jim and Ralph, in the service station business when he returned from the war in 1946. In 1953, the three brothers built and operated the former Trio Roller Rink in Bettendorf, on the site of the Duck Creek Plaza. Herman and Ralph later built and operated a Standard Oil service station in Pleasant Valley from 1966 to 1981. After retiring from the service station business, Herman worked part-time at Hidden Hills Golf course for many years, repairing and servicing golf carts and equipment.

Herman was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf, QC Times Plus 60 Club, Catfish Jazz Society and former member of the Davenport Moose club and Scott County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed dancing, walking, biking, traveling and listening to big band music of the 40s and 50s.

Survivors include his wife, Sally; daughters Janet Howard, Davenport and Barbara VenHorst (Davenport), and son David (Barbara) VenHorst, St. Charles Illinois; grandchildren Brian Howard, Kate (Wil) Henry, Alex (Cori) VenHorst and Jack VenHorst; stepdaughter Barbara (Brian)Nagle, Davenport, stepsons Tom (Stephanie) Hull, Navarre, Florida, and Scott Hull, Lake Placid, Florida; step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Herman was preceded in death by his first wife, Harriet; his parents; sisters Sr. St. John VenHorst, CHM and Sr. Marie VenHorst CHM; his brothers John, Walter, Harry, James, and Ralph VenHorst; and son-in-law James Howard. May they rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Jan
17
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Church
Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Kris, Lindsey, and Tiffany
January 21, 2022
We have loved having Herman as a neighbor in two locations! It was always great to see him enjoying our local jazz. Always smiling! He will be missed. Our love and prayers for you Sally!
Dick and Sally Elliott
January 16, 2022
Herman was such a blessing on this earth. His smile was infectious and always gave you "warm fuzzies". May all of your wonderful memories sustain you. My condolences with love.
Sherry Hohenadel
Friend
January 16, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I met Herman out at Hidden Hills Golf course and had many conversations throughout the years. He was always so kind and generous. My sincere condolences. God Bless you all.
Nicky Overstake
January 15, 2022
A million memories and stories from working at the original station at Kimberly & Middle Rd. 67 years ago and learning, learning, learning from Ralph & Herm. I also worked at the rink and also got my share of wisdom from Jim. Three of a kind - the original Trio - may they all rest in peace!
William Cusack
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry to read of Herman's passing, may he rest in peace.
Kent & Gerri Bowers
January 15, 2022
Fond memories of Herman and his brothers, Ralph and Jim, who were so kind to us when we were just kids hanging around the service station. We learned a lot from them. I refer to it as the VenHorst Institute Of Wisdom and Jocularity. What an honor it was to have known them.
Roger Deevers
January 15, 2022
A dear friend and mentor to me and my brother in our younger formative years at "The Ven Horst Institute of Wisdom and Jocularity". We could not have had better teachers than the Ven Horst brothers. Will be missed always.
Howard Deevers
January 15, 2022
He has a smile and always hello to me when I see him going I visit my parents
Kimberly Dooley Richmond
January 15, 2022
Though those of us on Earth will miss him, His Lord welcomes him to his heavenly home!!
Suzy VenHorst
Family
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results