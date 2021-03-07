Hilda A. Jach

September 8, 1929-March 4, 2021

ELKADER-Private family graveside services for Hilda A. Jach, 91, of Elkader, Iowa, formerly of Davenport, will be held at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Hilda passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Kingston Court Care Center, Elkader, IA.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf is assisting family with arrangements.

Hilda Dennler was born on September 8, 1929 in Elgin, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Amanda (Mueller) Dennler. She married George W. Jach on June 8, 1956 in Elkader, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2006. Hilda and her husband were caretakers of Mt. Calvary Cemetery and Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport, Iowa, for 40 years, retiring in 2006.

Survivors include her children; Holly E. Saunders of French Camp, California, Rebecca J. Boehm of Houston, Texas, six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, sister; Joan Williams of Minnesota, brother; Virgil Dennler of Volga, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Lois Lostsgard, Marlene Graves, and brother, Robert Dennler.

Memorials may be directed to the Shriner's Hospitals for Crippled Children.

The family would like to thank the Kingston Court Assisted Living and Nursing Home and the St. Croix Hospice Care for all their love and attention.

