Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hilda A. Jach
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Hilda A. Jach

September 8, 1929-March 4, 2021

ELKADER-Private family graveside services for Hilda A. Jach, 91, of Elkader, Iowa, formerly of Davenport, will be held at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Hilda passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Kingston Court Care Center, Elkader, IA.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf is assisting family with arrangements.

Hilda Dennler was born on September 8, 1929 in Elgin, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Amanda (Mueller) Dennler. She married George W. Jach on June 8, 1956 in Elkader, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2006. Hilda and her husband were caretakers of Mt. Calvary Cemetery and Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport, Iowa, for 40 years, retiring in 2006.

Survivors include her children; Holly E. Saunders of French Camp, California, Rebecca J. Boehm of Houston, Texas, six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, sister; Joan Williams of Minnesota, brother; Virgil Dennler of Volga, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Lois Lostsgard, Marlene Graves, and brother, Robert Dennler.

Memorials may be directed to the Shriner's Hospitals for Crippled Children.

The family would like to thank the Kingston Court Assisted Living and Nursing Home and the St. Croix Hospice Care for all their love and attention.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.