Holly Marie Ewert Doyle

April 28, 1975-June 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-A Memorial Gathering to celebrate the life of Holly Marie Ewert Doyle, 46, will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Private burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family to establish an educational fund for her children.

Holly Marie Ewert was born on April 28, 1975, a daughter of Charles F. "Skip" and Beverle (Hamma) Ewert. She attended Drake University and graduated from Upper Iowa with degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology. She married John VanGilder and later was married to William Doyle.

Holly was a people person, she enjoyed serving customers at Noah's Ark, an Italian restaurant in the Des Moines area.

Holly adored her family, she loved being with her children. She also loved the beach.

Survivors include her children: Presly Donna Rae "Tinkerbell" Doyle, and Jaxson Charles "J.C." Kane; parents: Charles "Skip" and Beverle Ewert, Davenport; siblings: Cory (Rodney) Dew, Davenport, Bryan (Colleen Rose) Ewert, Long Grove, Iowa, Elly (Jacob) Martinez, San Diego, California; nephews and nieces, Dallas, Hunter, Haydn, Averie, Kaden, Landin, Canten, and Cambry, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Charles and Margaret Ewert and Nolen and Margaret Hamma.

