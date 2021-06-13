Menu
Holly Marie Ewert Doyle
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Holly Marie Ewert Doyle

April 28, 1975-June 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-A Memorial Gathering to celebrate the life of Holly Marie Ewert Doyle, 46, will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Private burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family to establish an educational fund for her children.

Holly Marie Ewert was born on April 28, 1975, a daughter of Charles F. "Skip" and Beverle (Hamma) Ewert. She attended Drake University and graduated from Upper Iowa with degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology. She married John VanGilder and later was married to William Doyle.

Holly was a people person, she enjoyed serving customers at Noah's Ark, an Italian restaurant in the Des Moines area.

Holly adored her family, she loved being with her children. She also loved the beach.

Survivors include her children: Presly Donna Rae "Tinkerbell" Doyle, and Jaxson Charles "J.C." Kane; parents: Charles "Skip" and Beverle Ewert, Davenport; siblings: Cory (Rodney) Dew, Davenport, Bryan (Colleen Rose) Ewert, Long Grove, Iowa, Elly (Jacob) Martinez, San Diego, California; nephews and nieces, Dallas, Hunter, Haydn, Averie, Kaden, Landin, Canten, and Cambry, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Charles and Margaret Ewert and Nolen and Margaret Hamma.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Skip, we talked briefly of your family when I stopped by Ewerts after you´d done work in my home. You clearly loved your family. Please accept my condolences to you, your wife, and family on such an incredible loss. Prayers.
Carol Hansen
June 14, 2021
Judy and I were deeply sadden to hear of the passing of Holly. She was such a sweet girl and always very friendly. Rest assured that our thoughts and prays are with you and your family.
Paul & Judy Wolf
Friend
June 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Donna Kitchell
Family
June 13, 2021
