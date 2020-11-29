Howard K. Stahl

May 3, 1927 - November 28, 2020

Howard K. Stahl, 93 of Davenport, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Durant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church.

Howard was born in Stockton, IA on May 3, 1927 to Ferdinand and Alice (Olderog) Stahl. As a youth on the farm, he attended Cleona #2, a one-room school house, and graduated from Durant High School, Class of 1945. Howard proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. Howard married Leah Hartley in 1948 and later married Fae K. Eilers Tank in 1981.

While in high school, Howard worked at the Bettendorf Tank Arsenal. He was invited back to International Harvester after the war and spent his 41-year career at the Farmall Works in Rock Island. Howard served more than three decades in management, leading teams in the production of farm tractors and service parts. He retired as a Divisional Superintendent in 1986.

In his twenties, Howard took ownership of his parents' apartment house and was a landlord for 45 years. A lifelong golfer, he managed to amass three holes-in one and one eagle on area courses, walking the course until he was 85. Howard enjoyed dancing and attended Calvary United Methodist Church.

Howard is survived his children; Catherine (Bruce) Mackay of Panama City, FL; son, John (Jenn) Stahl of Altamont, NY; two step-sons, Jerry (Claudia) Tank of Ankeny, IA and Lee (Linda) Tank of Bettendorf; and 6 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Fae; his parents, Ferdinand and Alice Stahl ; sister, Delores Hirl; and brother, Warren Stahl.