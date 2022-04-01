Howard H. "Redman" Stuhr

March 30, 2022

BENNETT-Howard H. "Redman" Stuhr, 85, of Tipton, formerly of Bennett, IA, entered eternity on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 while under the care of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, after suffering a sudden stroke. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, April 3rd from 2 – 5 pm, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. A private family burial will take place on Monday, in the Inland Cemetery, Bennett, IA. In memory of Howard, memorials funds have been established for both the Tipton Ambulance and the Bennett Ambulance.