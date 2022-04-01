Menu
Howard H. "Redman" Stuhr
FUNERAL HOME
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA

Howard H. "Redman" Stuhr

March 30, 2022

BENNETT-Howard H. "Redman" Stuhr, 85, of Tipton, formerly of Bennett, IA, entered eternity on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 while under the care of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, after suffering a sudden stroke. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, April 3rd from 2 – 5 pm, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. A private family burial will take place on Monday, in the Inland Cemetery, Bennett, IA. In memory of Howard, memorials funds have been established for both the Tipton Ambulance and the Bennett Ambulance. Cards and memorials may be mailed to 217 E. 11th Street, Tipton, Iowa 52772. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 1, 2022.
