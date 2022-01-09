Menu
Hubert Brown
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Hubert Brown

October 29, 1949-January 5, 2022

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Hubert Brown, 72, of Davenport will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday at Orr's Mortuary. Livestreaming will be available https://my.gather.app/remember/hurbert-brown.

Burial will be on Saturday, January 15 at South Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Oxford, MS.

Hubert Brown was born October 29, 1949 in Taylor, MS to Leland and Eddie (Ivy) Brown. Hubert passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday January 5, 2022.

Hubert accepted Jesus as his Lord & Savior at an early age.

He found happiness in being with his children family and friends. He loved to fish, going to cookouts and watching westerns on television.

Hubert graduated from Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, MA and also attended Jackson State University in Jackson, MS. He was employed at Nestles Purina (Ralston) in Davenport for 28 years. Hubert was very loving, kind and patient.

Hubert leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Dameon and Todd; grandchildren, Damone, Kellsie, Alexis, Keyan, Damauri and Kingston; sister, Martha Brown; brothers, Lee Russell, Leland and Willie Brown; step-mother Ruth Brown; Ann Foulks and special friend Gloria Rogers, in Mississippi.

He is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Clara Brown and Exie Hood; brothers, Jessie, Lee Edward, W.L., Walter, and James Brown.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Jan
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Jan
15
Burial
South Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Oxford, MS
Funeral services provided by:
Orr's Mortuary
Sponsored by Orr's Mortuary.
Hubert was a great friend, He will truly be missed. Worked with him at Nestles Purina for years. Sorry I couldn't make it to the funeral . My deepest condolences to the family . You are in my prayers. R.I.P.
Fred Hinton
Work
January 11, 2022
To the Brown Family: I'm profusely sad to hear of Hubert's passing. I worked with him at Ralston in the early 70s. He was always willing to help. Such a nice guy that I thoroughly liked. We lost contact upon my relocating. My sincere condolences to his family and friends at this most difficult time. Praying for your comfort and strength. We will miss you, Hubert!
Flora McCallister-Columbia, MO
Friend
January 11, 2022
I worked with Hubert for many years, he was very good at his job and had a great work ethic. He will be missed.
Tim Kroul
Work
January 9, 2022
