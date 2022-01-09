Hubert Brown

October 29, 1949-January 5, 2022

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Hubert Brown, 72, of Davenport will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday at Orr's Mortuary. Livestreaming will be available https://my.gather.app/remember/hurbert-brown.

Burial will be on Saturday, January 15 at South Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Oxford, MS.

Hubert Brown was born October 29, 1949 in Taylor, MS to Leland and Eddie (Ivy) Brown. Hubert passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday January 5, 2022.

Hubert accepted Jesus as his Lord & Savior at an early age.

He found happiness in being with his children family and friends. He loved to fish, going to cookouts and watching westerns on television.

Hubert graduated from Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, MA and also attended Jackson State University in Jackson, MS. He was employed at Nestles Purina (Ralston) in Davenport for 28 years. Hubert was very loving, kind and patient.

Hubert leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Dameon and Todd; grandchildren, Damone, Kellsie, Alexis, Keyan, Damauri and Kingston; sister, Martha Brown; brothers, Lee Russell, Leland and Willie Brown; step-mother Ruth Brown; Ann Foulks and special friend Gloria Rogers, in Mississippi.

He is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Clara Brown and Exie Hood; brothers, Jessie, Lee Edward, W.L., Walter, and James Brown.