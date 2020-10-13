Hubert Dean Pethoud

February 17, 1933-October 10, 2020

BLUE GRASS, IA-Hubert Dean Pethoud, 87, of Blue Grass, IA, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Unity Point Health - Trinity Hospital in Davenport, IA. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until noon, Wednesday, October 14, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, IA. A Graveside Service will be held later that afternoon, at 2:00 p.m., at Blue Grass Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Hubert was born February 17, 1933, to Chester and Lucille (Deputy) Pethoud in Beatrice, Nebraska. He grew up In Beatrice, Nebraska and graduated from Beatrice High School. Hubert served in the U.S Army stateside as a Sergeant Instructor during the Korean War. On June 6, 1954, he was united in marriage to Helen Young in Ellis, Nebraska. The family relocated a few times, to Colorado, back to Nebraska, and finally to Iowa, where his family has resided since 1969. Hubert worked as a salesman for a variety of businesses most of his career. He also retired from Davenport Community School District where he worked in the school warehouse. Hubert was a member of the Blue Grass Commercial Club, and Blue Grass American Legion Post #711. He served as a Blue Grass Councilman and as Mayor of Blue Grass. Hubert coached various ages of boys' and girls' baseball, softball, basketball, track & field, and football. He greatly enjoyed coaching, picnics in the park, attending auctions, watching sports, garage sales, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Hubert will be missed by his wife of 66 years, Helen; four sons: Steven (Barbara) Pethoud, Thomas (Kay) Pethoud, William (Dianne) Pethoud, Jeffrey (Julie) Pethoud; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and four sisters.