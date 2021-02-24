Ila Mae Jacobs

December 25, 1935 - February 23, 2021

Davenport - Ila Mae Jacobs, 85, of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Bickford of Davenport. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601) Online condolences may be expressed at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Ila was born December 25, 1935, to Clarence and Bertha (Sickels) David in Adams County, IA. She graduated from Corning High School. On June 12, 1953, Ila was united in marriage to Dale Jacobs in Adams County. The family later relocated to Davenport, IA. Together they had four children, Debbie, Diane, David and Dawn. Ila enjoyed her time raising her family and was always a compassionate caregiver. She was a member of Bettendorf Christian Church. In her free time, Ila enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family which was very important to her. She will be remembered as always being so helpful to family, friends, and neighbors.

Ila is survived by her children, Debbie Jacobs of Davenport, Diane (Miichel Houle) Jacobs of Calgary, CA, and Dawn (Bryan) Gunderson of Muscatine, IA; ten grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, son David, and three sibings: Francis David, Betty Huddleson, and Doris Barnes.