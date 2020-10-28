Ildefonso "Al" Sierra

May 18, 1932-October 25, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ildefonso "Al" Sierra, 88, of Davenport, IA, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Al was born on May 18, 1932 in Montemorelos, Mexico, to Ernesto and Rosario Sierra. On September 23, 1950, he was united in marriage to Carmen Gutierrez. They went on to enjoy 49 years of marriage until her passing in 2000. In 2003 he married Marie German, and she preceded him in death in 2009.

Al enjoyed dancing, Bingo, going to the casino, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an active member of the LULAC Mexican/American Club. Al also loved traveling to Mexico with his family.

He is survived by his children: Maria (Jesus) Parra, Hugo (Juanita) Sierra, Ceasar (Juanita) Sierra, Miguel (Margie) Sierra, Alma (Cory) Bakoylis, and Enrique Sierra; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen; son, Ildefonso Sierra Jr.; and grandson, Nathan Sierra.