Ira W. Dunsworth

June 18, 1934-April 18, 2022

DAVENPORT-Ira W. Dunsworth, 87, of Davenport, IA passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Ira was born June 18, 1934 to William and Florence (Jacobs) Dunsworth in Davenport, IA. He excelled in track in high school, winning multiple titles, and where he met his lifelong sweetheart, Dolly Jordahl. They were married in 1955, and he graduated the following year. Ira attended the University of Iowa on a track scholarship and later became a coach and teacher in Davenport. He coached for 40 years at Central until 1996 and retired from teaching science the following year.

Between teaching, coaching, and raising a family, Ira was an avid hunter and fisherman. He instilled a love of hunting in his boys and continued to pursue the white tail until last December. He was a member of the University of Iowa Varsity Club, IHSAA Rules Committee, Track & Field.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dolly Dunsworth; children, Konnie (Lyle) Goldensoph, Davenport, IA, Greg (Huda), Raleigh, NC, and Tad (Lynette), Burnsville, MN; grandchildren: Mandy (Matt) Schlueter, Tim Matzen, Maleesa (Sam) Eaton, Dyllon Dunsworth, Kody Dunsworth, Talori Dunsworth and Zain Dunsworth; great granddaughter, Audrey Eaton; and siblings: William (Cork) Dunsworth, Dick Dunsworth, and Sally Mechem.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Janice (Wendell) Peiffer and Dorothy (Harry) Seligman.