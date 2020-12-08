Irene Louise Phillips

March 16, 1933-November 28, 2020

LONGWOOD, FL-Irene Louise Phillips, 87, of Longwood FL, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at AdventHealth Hospital, Alamonte Springs, FL.

A Live-streamed Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, and can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/488103241. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at the church. Visitors will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. A Live-streamed private burial will be 11:30 am at National Cemetery, Rock Island, and can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/488162552. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with services.

Irene was born on March 16, 1933 in Tampa, FL, the daughter of Wilfred J. and Brucie (Patten) Gailmard. She married Joseph W. Phillips Jr. on September 15, 1956 in Florida, he preceded her in death in 2001. Irene was owner/operator at Blackhawk Sales for 35 years. She enjoyed playing golf and was a 35 year member at the Arsenal Island Golf Club. Irene loved her children, grandchildren, and living life to the fullest. Irene was a member of St. Pius X Catholic church, and active in the King's Daughters, VNA Auxillary, and the Junior Symphony Board.

Irene is survived by her children, Bruceanne Phillips, Amanda (Peter) Uniacke, and Christopher (Jane) Phillips; grandchildren, Connor Uniacke, Lily Uniacke, Olivia Phillips, and Joseph Phillips III; sisters, Margaret Furino and Elizabeth Holt; and brother-in-law, Dave Tolan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Phillips Jr.; parents; sister, Brucie Tolan; and brother-in-law, William Holt.

