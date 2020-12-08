Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene Louise Phillips
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Irene Louise Phillips

March 16, 1933-November 28, 2020

LONGWOOD, FL-Irene Louise Phillips, 87, of Longwood FL, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at AdventHealth Hospital, Alamonte Springs, FL.

A Live-streamed Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, and can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/488103241. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at the church. Visitors will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. A Live-streamed private burial will be 11:30 am at National Cemetery, Rock Island, and can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/488162552. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with services.

Irene was born on March 16, 1933 in Tampa, FL, the daughter of Wilfred J. and Brucie (Patten) Gailmard. She married Joseph W. Phillips Jr. on September 15, 1956 in Florida, he preceded her in death in 2001. Irene was owner/operator at Blackhawk Sales for 35 years. She enjoyed playing golf and was a 35 year member at the Arsenal Island Golf Club. Irene loved her children, grandchildren, and living life to the fullest. Irene was a member of St. Pius X Catholic church, and active in the King's Daughters, VNA Auxillary, and the Junior Symphony Board.

Irene is survived by her children, Bruceanne Phillips, Amanda (Peter) Uniacke, and Christopher (Jane) Phillips; grandchildren, Connor Uniacke, Lily Uniacke, Olivia Phillips, and Joseph Phillips III; sisters, Margaret Furino and Elizabeth Holt; and brother-in-law, Dave Tolan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Phillips Jr.; parents; sister, Brucie Tolan; and brother-in-law, William Holt.

Online condolences may be left to Irene's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Rock Island, IL
Dec
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
https://vimeo.com/488103241, Rock Island, IL
Dec
11
Burial
11:30a.m.
National Cemetery
https://vimeo.com/488162552, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My thoughts and prayers go out to her family. Lou was a great person and I have fond memories of her.
Candi Owens
December 18, 2020
Deepest condolences to Lou's family for the loss of your loving and much loved mother and grandmother.
Suzanne Uniacke
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results