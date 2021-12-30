Irene M. Watt

October 25, 1934-November 29, 2021

Irene M. Watt, 87, of Bettendorf, died Monday, November 29 at UnityPoint-Trinity. She was born October 25, 1934 in Chicago, IL to Max and Anna Hinz. She married Jim Watt in 1957 in Moline and spent over 30 years with him until his passing. Irene worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for a time, but devoted the majority of her life to caring for her family. She was a guiding force in their lives. Irene was stylish, a great cook and entertainer and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing tennis, golf, taking walks and going on shopping trips to Chicago.

Irene was a loyal volunteer at both Trinity Lutheran Church and the Bettendorf Public Library. A little known fact about Irene was that she was a spotter in the broadcast booth for Iowa football games in the 60's and 70's, assisting her husband Jim who provided play by play for KSTT radio. Together they loved cheering for the Hawkeyes at both football and basketball games.

She is survived by her children, Mark Watt (Debbie), Moline; Laura Carter, Davenport, Nancy Stevens (Ken) St. Charles, IL; her grandchildren, Tracy (Mike) Kurzeja, Lake in the Hills, IL; Leana (Victor) Martinez Carter, Davenport; Tony Carter, Brooklyn, NY; Elithea (Paul) Van Note, Moline; Lauryn and Ben Stevens, St. Charles, IL and her great-grandchildren Mateo and Luca Martinez Carter, Henry and Clara Van Note. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Watt, her parents, husband, brother, Walter Hinz, son-in-law, Bruce Carter, and cousin, Fred Plescher.

Visitation will be 5:00pm - 7:00pm Monday, January 3 at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Funeral services will be 10:30am Tuesday, January 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.