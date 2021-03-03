Irwin A. Darrah

August 14, 1923-February 28, 2021

BETTENDORF-Irwin A. Darrah, 97, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021 at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois. Those wishing to attend the services should meet at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf by 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Irwin was born August 14, 1923 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of James & Florence (Herrick) Darrah. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II. Irwin was united in marriage to May Louise McCreanor on September 16, 1947 in Springfield. She preceded him in death on April 4, 2008.

Irwin had retired from the U.S. Army Armament Command in 1978. He was active in the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed woodworking. In earlier years, he enjoyed travelling and completing hobby projects around his home.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter and son-in-law, Susan & David Wantz of Taneytown, Maryland; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark & Lyn Darrah of Cumming, Iowa; his grandchildren, James Darrah of Los Angeles, California, Gregory Darrah of West Des Moines, Iowa and Michael (Amber) Darrah of Urbandale, Iowa; his nieces, Gail McCreanor of Springfield and Cheryl (Jim) Austin-Albano of West Springfield; and his nephew, John (Kathy) Murdock of Georgia.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Irwin's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.