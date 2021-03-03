Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irwin A. Darrah
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Irwin A. Darrah

August 14, 1923-February 28, 2021

BETTENDORF-Irwin A. Darrah, 97, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021 at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois. Those wishing to attend the services should meet at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf by 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Irwin was born August 14, 1923 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of James & Florence (Herrick) Darrah. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II. Irwin was united in marriage to May Louise McCreanor on September 16, 1947 in Springfield. She preceded him in death on April 4, 2008.

Irwin had retired from the U.S. Army Armament Command in 1978. He was active in the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed woodworking. In earlier years, he enjoyed travelling and completing hobby projects around his home.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter and son-in-law, Susan & David Wantz of Taneytown, Maryland; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark & Lyn Darrah of Cumming, Iowa; his grandchildren, James Darrah of Los Angeles, California, Gregory Darrah of West Des Moines, Iowa and Michael (Amber) Darrah of Urbandale, Iowa; his nieces, Gail McCreanor of Springfield and Cheryl (Jim) Austin-Albano of West Springfield; and his nephew, John (Kathy) Murdock of Georgia.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Irwin's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rock Island National Cemetery
Rock Island, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.