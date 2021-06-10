Menu
J. Craig VanHook
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

J. Craig Van Hook

December 22, 1943-June 7, 2021

BETTENDORF – J. Craig Van Hook, 77, of Bettendorf, died Monday, June 7, 2021 at Trinity, Rock Island. A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be memorial service to follow that will be livestreamed by visiting Craig's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Figge Art Museum or Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Joseph Craig Van Hook was born on December 22, 1943 in Piqua, Ohio, a son of Orville and Althene (Jones) Van Hook. He graduated from Wilber Wright High School, Dayton, Ohio in 1962 and Ohio University with a BS in Accounting and Finance in 1966. He served in the Ohio National Guard. Craig was united in marriage to Nancy Maharg on April 20, 1968. She preceded him in death on September 12, 2020 after 52 years of marriage.

From 1966 to 1975, Craig worked at the NCR Corp, Dayton, Ohio in various supervisory positions in International Accounting. In 1975, he joined Deere and Company and served in various positions all over the world until his retirement in 2002. He continued to serve Deere with contract work in Canada, Australia, and Spain.

Craig enjoyed volunteering as a docent at the Figge Art Museum, on the scholarship committee for the Davenport Community School District and was the 1st volunteer at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. He also enjoyed playing golf, fishing, reading, and of course traveling and exploring the many cultures and places he and Nancy lived.

Survivors include his sons David (Jennifer) Van Hook, Moline and Eric (Ericka) Van Hook, Marion, Iowa; granddaughters: Amanda Sahm and Avery Van Hook; siblings: Don Van Hook, Virginia and Linda Van Hook, Kentucky.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Craig was one of the nicest men I´ve known. I had the good fortune to know and share so many great times together with both him and Nancy. My wife Carole and I have one of our fondest memories of a trip the four of us shared on a river cruise in Russia. He will truly be missed.
Jerry Reid
June 14, 2021
Mike & Ann Held
June 12, 2021
He lived down the hall from my parents at the Fountains in Bettendorf IA. Nice man always say hi to me. The impression he made on me the loving way he took care of his wife. He really missed her. He will be missed.
Kim Richmond
June 12, 2021
Seeing Butch always made my day brighter.
Johnny Hennen
June 10, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. I worked at the fountains. He will always have a special place In my heart. After I left I made sure to let Craig know every time I stopped buy to get a chocolate. I would leave my name tag under the dish!! Just recently my father and I started to put tangerines in his candy dish. He told me how amazing they were. I hope you all the best. Thank you for sharing your father with me!!!
Molly Gerard
Friend
June 10, 2021
Craig was a good friend, always with a smile and a good story. So sorry for your loss.
Larry Marshall
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results