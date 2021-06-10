J. Craig Van Hook

December 22, 1943-June 7, 2021

BETTENDORF – J. Craig Van Hook, 77, of Bettendorf, died Monday, June 7, 2021 at Trinity, Rock Island. A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be memorial service to follow that will be livestreamed by visiting Craig's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Figge Art Museum or Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Joseph Craig Van Hook was born on December 22, 1943 in Piqua, Ohio, a son of Orville and Althene (Jones) Van Hook. He graduated from Wilber Wright High School, Dayton, Ohio in 1962 and Ohio University with a BS in Accounting and Finance in 1966. He served in the Ohio National Guard. Craig was united in marriage to Nancy Maharg on April 20, 1968. She preceded him in death on September 12, 2020 after 52 years of marriage.

From 1966 to 1975, Craig worked at the NCR Corp, Dayton, Ohio in various supervisory positions in International Accounting. In 1975, he joined Deere and Company and served in various positions all over the world until his retirement in 2002. He continued to serve Deere with contract work in Canada, Australia, and Spain.

Craig enjoyed volunteering as a docent at the Figge Art Museum, on the scholarship committee for the Davenport Community School District and was the 1st volunteer at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. He also enjoyed playing golf, fishing, reading, and of course traveling and exploring the many cultures and places he and Nancy lived.

Survivors include his sons David (Jennifer) Van Hook, Moline and Eric (Ericka) Van Hook, Marion, Iowa; granddaughters: Amanda Sahm and Avery Van Hook; siblings: Don Van Hook, Virginia and Linda Van Hook, Kentucky.