Jaccob E. Morelock

December 24, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jaccob E. Morelock, 39, Davenport, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center, East. Visitation is Wednesday December 29th from 11a.m. until 1p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home; with a time of sharing at 12:30 p.m. Cremation will follow.

He was in production at Arconic. He enjoyed working on cars, buying, repairing, and selling them.

Survivors include his mom, Candy Rindler, and siblings; Ashley Morelock and Gary E. Morelock, II, all of Davenport; his dad, Bernard Youngblut, and grandmother, Josephine Morelock; numerous loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Karlo Rindler, III.

