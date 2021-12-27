Menu
Jaccob E. Morelock
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Jaccob E. Morelock

December 24, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jaccob E. Morelock, 39, Davenport, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center, East. Visitation is Wednesday December 29th from 11a.m. until 1p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home; with a time of sharing at 12:30 p.m. Cremation will follow.

He was in production at Arconic. He enjoyed working on cars, buying, repairing, and selling them.

Survivors include his mom, Candy Rindler, and siblings; Ashley Morelock and Gary E. Morelock, II, all of Davenport; his dad, Bernard Youngblut, and grandmother, Josephine Morelock; numerous loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Karlo Rindler, III.

Full obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Dec
29
Service
12:30p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.Candy I´m so sorry that you lost you Son.
Catherine Brodt
Family
December 29, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss
Juanita solis
December 27, 2021
