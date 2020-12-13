Jack B. Baker

December 21, 1936-December 5, 2020

Jack B. Baker, Age 83, of Davenport, IA, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Weerts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements by honoring his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Jack was born December 21, 1936 in Red Oak, Iowa the son of Archie and Neola (Hall) Baker. He was raised in Red Oak, IA graduating from Red Oak High School in 1954. After graduating Jack proudly served in the U. S. Army. In 1957 Jack enrolled in Oklahoma State University and graduated in 1961 with degree as an Electronic Engineer. He married Rosalie Foreman-Garey in 1970 in Papillion, NE

Jack began his professional career at the U. S. Navy at China Lake, California working in research and development of computers. In 1967 Jack moved to Davenport, IA and was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island, Illinois working for Army Material Command in the Communication Division and Engineering Management Division; retiring in 1988. After retiring Jack worked for H & R Block. A member of the Beaux Arts Fund Committee, The American Legion, and a lifetime member of the NRA. Jack enjoyed his family.

Those to honor his memory include his wife, Rosalie, and daughter Pamela (Rich) Kobre of Davenport, IA; three grandchildren, Kelli (Todd) Allen of Surprise, AZ, Travis (Alex) Klemme of Moline, IL, and Casey Klemme of Davenport, IA; step-granddaughter Paula (Mike) Granell of Davenport, IA; many great-grandchildren; brother, Rodney (Judy) Baker of Longview WA; sisters, Jean Adams of Onalaska, WI, Judy Rebitzke of Red Oak, IA; and many nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers Fred, Robert, George, Richard; sisters, Helen Shaw, and Mary Baker.