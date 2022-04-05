Menu
Jack Walker Martin
Wilton High School
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
Send Flowers

Jack Walker Martin

August 14, 1937-April 3, 2022

DURANT-Jack Walker Martin, age 84, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Memorials may be directed to Durant Community School Education Foundation in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Jack was born on August 14, 1937, the son of James and Gladys (Sterett) Martin in Muscatine, Iowa. He graduated from Wilton High School with the Class of 1954. Jack married Goldie Johnson on November 16, 1958 in Wilton.

Jack worked for Crawford Sheet Metal for many years, before retiring in 2009. He was a member and past Master of Golden Rule Lodge #24. He was active in his community, serving on the Durant Athletic Boosters and as a former Cub Scout Leader. Jack enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, coaching little league and playing fastpitch softball. Jack was also an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and was a football season ticket holder for over forty years.

Jack will be dearly missed by his wife, Goldie; two children, James (Robin) Martin of Grayslake, Illinois and Peggy (James) Sneddon of Schaumburg, Illinois; five granddaughters, Jordan (David) Sullivan, Kathleen Martin, Laura (Zach Doyle) Martin, Megan (Chris) Jurrens and Rebecca Sneddon; one sister, Dana (Willard) Bland of Urbandale, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Doris Martin of Davenport.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and his four siblings, Yvonne Martin, Maurice Martin, Ronald Martin and Elaine Bland.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 5, 2022.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
My deepest condolences to Goldie, Jim, Peggy and their families. I cherish the times I had at the Martin house growing up and for having Jack and Goldie as neighbors for many years. Jack will be dearly missed.
Kevin Paustian
Friend
April 4, 2022
To Goldie & all the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May the Lord comfort you at this time. We will miss him. Sorry we will not be able to be you.
Karl & Waynette Rocycki
Friend
April 4, 2022
I have many fond memories of Jack when I was a teen in high school and he was working for my Dad. Always fun to be around and he never missed an opportunity to give me a ribbing. RIP
Ron Muller
Friend
April 4, 2022
What a good look'n guy! Love you GOLDIE ANN!
Nancee
April 4, 2022
You have my deepest sympathy.
Nila Dahlin
April 4, 2022
I’m so sorry for your loss. You’re all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sherri Shoppa-Goans
Acquaintance
April 4, 2022
