Jack Walker Martin

August 14, 1937-April 3, 2022

DURANT-Jack Walker Martin, age 84, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Memorials may be directed to Durant Community School Education Foundation in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Jack was born on August 14, 1937, the son of James and Gladys (Sterett) Martin in Muscatine, Iowa. He graduated from Wilton High School with the Class of 1954. Jack married Goldie Johnson on November 16, 1958 in Wilton.

Jack worked for Crawford Sheet Metal for many years, before retiring in 2009. He was a member and past Master of Golden Rule Lodge #24. He was active in his community, serving on the Durant Athletic Boosters and as a former Cub Scout Leader. Jack enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, coaching little league and playing fastpitch softball. Jack was also an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and was a football season ticket holder for over forty years.

Jack will be dearly missed by his wife, Goldie; two children, James (Robin) Martin of Grayslake, Illinois and Peggy (James) Sneddon of Schaumburg, Illinois; five granddaughters, Jordan (David) Sullivan, Kathleen Martin, Laura (Zach Doyle) Martin, Megan (Chris) Jurrens and Rebecca Sneddon; one sister, Dana (Willard) Bland of Urbandale, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Doris Martin of Davenport.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and his four siblings, Yvonne Martin, Maurice Martin, Ronald Martin and Elaine Bland.