Jack L. Merdian

June 8, 1935-September 9, 2021

CLINTON-Jack L. Merdian, age 86 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Alverno. In following Jack's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 10:00 to 11:00 Am on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Prince of Peace Parish. A Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 Am with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jack was born in Henry County, IL on June 8, 1935, the son of Walter and Lucille (Bentley) Merdian. He graduated from Bradford, IL High School. He attended the University of Illinois for 1 year before transferring to St. Ambrose College where he received his BA Degree in Education and Coaching. Jack married Ginger Wickham on August 17, 1957 in Kewanee, IL. Ginger passed away in 2012.

Jack taught history and coached basketball at St. Mary's High School from 1959 to 1971. While at St. Mary's he taught many fine students and coached many great athletes including the 1965 basketball team that finished 2nd place in Iowa's one class only tournament at the time.

Due to health issues he retired from coaching and began a career in sales at Barrow's Camporama in Camanche, IA where he eventually became Plant Manager for Compliment Van Conversion and made many lifetime friends. Later, he and some friends co-owned Warrens, Clinton, IA and lastly he worked 20 years with the Clinton Park Board. He considered himself lucky that he was a "Jack" of all trades. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, Knight of Columbus, the Amvets, and the Fulton Country Club where he served on the Board of Directors and as Past President. He was on the St. Mary's Church Council and School Board. Jack enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with his grandchildren, golfing and following the Iowa Hawkeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was very proud of his children.

Jack is survived by 4 children; Coleen (Dave) Koranda of Davenport, Lynne (Joe) Shovlain of Clinton, Mike (Renee) Merdian of Clinton, and Mark (Stefanie) Merdian of Boone, IA; 8 grandchildren, Steven, Brittany, Jacklyn, Katelyn, Jennifer, Isabella, Justin, and Shannon; 17 great grandchildren and a special friend, Genevieve Petersen of Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.