Jack R. Redell

November 28, 1956-September 21, 2021

ROCK FALLS-Jack R. Redell, 64 of Rock Falls died Tuesday September 21, 2021 at his home.

He was born on November 28, 1956 in Springhill, the son of Elbert and Ruth (Morris) Redell. He married QTina Norton on November 19, 1977 in Rock Falls. Jack was a civil engineer for 40 years. He worked for many firms but was currently employed at Quigg Engineering. He was a member of the Sterling-Rock Falls Amateur Radio Society and a member of the Sinnissippi Rod and Gun Club. Jack served as a member of the Riverdale School Board for many years. Making sure that his family was taken care of was his utmost concern. He had loved to camp, hunt and fish with his family especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Cheyenne; three brothers: Danny, Tommy and David; and his sister Susan Redell.

He is survived by his wife, QTina; two daughters: Miranda (Mike) Unger and Chelsey (Dan) McLaughlin; six grandchildren: Caleb, Cadie Jo, Rylen, Taylan, Devin and Legacy; two sisters: Penny Redell (Paul) of Tampico and Donna Green of Tucson, AZ; two brothers: Steve (Sue) Redell of Milledgeville and Robert (Peggy) Redell of Lakewood, WA; many nieces and nephews; and his "little buddy" Denali.

Visitation will be held on Friday September 24, 2021 from 5-7 PM at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Private graveside services will be held on Saturday at Coloma Township Cemetery.

Our family would like to express our many thanks to the extremely wonderful and caring cancer team.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED TO ATTEND THE PUBLIC VISITATION