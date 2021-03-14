Jack R. Tracy

January 22, 1956-March 6, 2021

BUFFALO-Jack R. Tracy, 65, of Buffalo, IA, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center. Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held at this time. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Jack was born January 22, 1956, to Edward and Wilma (Storms) Tracy in Davenport, IA. He was united in marriage to Tara Strickland on August 27, 1993, in LaSalle County, IL. He worked in construction and carpentry for 40 years.

Jack loved his family dearly and cherished the time spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and was a very handy man. He was always willing to help anyone in need.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Tara Tracy; daughter, Rebecca (Carol) Lekin; son, Jack (Trisha) Tracy; daughter, Lisa (Edgar) Tracy; son, Judson Partridge; eleven grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and siblings: John, Carol, Jim, and Joyce.