Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack R. Tracy
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Jack R. Tracy

January 22, 1956-March 6, 2021

BUFFALO-Jack R. Tracy, 65, of Buffalo, IA, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center. Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held at this time. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Jack was born January 22, 1956, to Edward and Wilma (Storms) Tracy in Davenport, IA. He was united in marriage to Tara Strickland on August 27, 1993, in LaSalle County, IL. He worked in construction and carpentry for 40 years.

Jack loved his family dearly and cherished the time spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and was a very handy man. He was always willing to help anyone in need.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Tara Tracy; daughter, Rebecca (Carol) Lekin; son, Jack (Trisha) Tracy; daughter, Lisa (Edgar) Tracy; son, Judson Partridge; eleven grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and siblings: John, Carol, Jim, and Joyce.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jack was one of the nicest men we have ever met. From the moment we moved into this old house he made us feel welcome. He was always on his Kabota doing something. Usually for someone else! Seems he was always shoveling out our driveway or mowing our yard... We will so miss our talks in the yard. Love you Jack and Tara...Our sympathies to your family. Jack and Tina
Jack and Tina Lutgen
March 15, 2021
We are certainly going to miss our good buddy. Jack helped us out this winter with our heating problem. Kept our drive plowed out. I had no idea who he was but we got acquainted. Our sympathy to his family. Rest in peace good friend.
Les & Pat Buffington
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results