Jack Wilbur Simpson

October 8, 1931-November 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jack Wilbur Simpson, 89, of Davenport, Iowa died peacefully at Genesis Clarissa Cook Hospice House on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Visitation is Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Service will take place at The First Baptist Church in Davenport at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. A graveside service will immediately follow at Davenport Memorial Park.

Jack was one of 10 siblings and was born October 8, 1931 in Verona, Kentucky to Lola and Oscar Simpson. Jack served in the Air Force from February 1952 to April 1954. Through an Air Force friend, Jack met his wife of 64 years, Mardel and they were married on May 26, 1956. Jack worked in accounting for various companies and including Caterpillar. He had a passion for gardening and loved to grow all types of plants. His favorite were roses. For many years, he raised birds and competed in shows where he won a significant number of awards.

Jack was a 64 year member of the First Baptist Church of Davenport where he served in many capacities. Jack loved teaching Sunday school and taught classes for almost 60 years. Jack was a man of strong faith who loved his savior Jesus Christ.

Jack is survived by the love of his life, Mardel and his children David (Laura) Simpson Naperville, Illinois; Karen (the late Randy) Lafrenz Bennett, Iowa; Joleen (Warren) Kragt, Ritzville, Washington and Daniel (Judy) Simpson, Scottsdale, Arizona. In addition, Jack is survived by sister Edith (Larry) Hilbert, his brother Ed Simpson and brother-in-law Marvin Keiser.

Jack is loved by 12 grandchildren, John, Matt, Jacob, Melissa, Jenna, Mike, Mark, Claire, Joe, Samantha, Paige and Jared. Additionally, Jack has 22 great grandchildren with another one on the way!

Jack was an amazing leader and an example to each member of his family. His family is blessed to call him ours and will always carry a part of him in us.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been created for the First Baptist Church of Davenport, Iowa. Donations can be mailed to 1401 N Perry St, Davenport, IA 52803 and reference Simpson memorial.