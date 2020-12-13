Jacqueline (Jackie) Mae Butcher

March 6, 1932-December 8, 2020

Jacqueline (Jackie) Mae Butcher, 88 of Lone Tree, IA went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 8, 2020. Per her request, cremation rites have been accorded. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will take place for Jackie at a later date. Memorials may be made to Camp Courageous in Monticello, IA.

Jackie was born on March 6, 1932 in Galesburg, IL. to Gale and Grace Brown. She graduated from Orion High School, Orion, IL. and attended Blackhawk Community College, Rock Island, IL. She married William Butcher on November 21, 1953 in Orion, IL.

Jackie supported Bill in his job of 40 years at John Deere. All the entertaining, traveling and moving led to many adventures. Jackie and Bill lived in Cedar Rapids, IA, California, and then Bettendorf, IA. Jackie volunteered in different jobs for many years at the First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, IA. Her passion was in raising her children and becoming a grandmother. And for anyone that knew Jackie, she enjoyed a trip to the casino now and then. Jackie loved people and getting to know them.

Jackie is survived by her two children: Patricia (Will) Flesch of Davenport, IA and Mark (Lisa) Butcher of Iowa City, IA; three grandchildren Benjamin Shaw of Virginia, Katie Shaw of Davenport, IA and Amanda Bruns of Iowa City, IA; siblings: Gene (Shirley) Brown, Joyce Martin, and Jo (Gary) Wiegel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill on November 7, 2018, and her parents.

Online condolences may be made to Jacqueline's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com