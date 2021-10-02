Jacqueline Ruth Decker

November 13, 1929-September 30, 2021

BLUE GRASS-Jacqueline Ruth Decker, age 91, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A private family burial will take place in Blue Grass Cemetery, Blue Grass, Iowa.

Jackie was born on November 13, 1929, the daughter of E.L. and Norma (Meinberg) McCleary in Davenport, Iowa. She married Robert Nelson in July of 1946. Robert passed away in 1966. Jackie later married Leonard Decker in May of 1978. He passed away in 1993.

Jackie worked at St. Lukes Hospital in the Physical Therapy Department for many years. Busy raising five sons, Jackie enjoyed her "Ledertoft" card parties. In the 1950's, Jackie and her friend, Shirley Guy, organized a local youth baseball program in Blue Grass. She was a member of Blue Grass Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder. Jackie also cherished her time as a hospice volunteer and was instrumental in the development of the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Most of all, Jackie loved spending time with her family.

Jackie is survived by her sons, Larry (Donna) Nelson of Davenport, Thom (Cindy) Nelson of Blue Grass, Ken (Kris) Nelson of Blue Grass and Dennis (Julie) Nelson of Blue Grass; her sister-in-law, Carol McCleary of Blue Grass; step daughter, Ginny (John) Mayhem of Texas; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Robert Nelson and Leonard Decker; her brother, Dick McCleary; one son, Jack "Babe" Nelson; step daughter, Pat Rohm; and her step son, Jim Decker.