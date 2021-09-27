Menu
Jacqueline "Jackie" Harris
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021

Jacqueline "Jackie" Harris

September 23, 2021-October 24, 1964

DAVENPORT-Jacqueline "Jackie" Harris, 56, of Davenport passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Thursday September 23, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held Wednesday September 29, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport at 11:30am with a celebration of life to follow at Credit Island Lodge in Davenport from 1pm-7pm.

Jackie was born October 24, 1964 in Iowa City to Betty Lou and Charles Stallings. She will be remembered by her children and family as a woman who loved with her whole heart. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and spending time in the sun. She also loved her music.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Stephanie (Brian) Meador, Steven Harris II, Shawn Harris, and Ryan Harris; Her Grandchildren Joslyn Meador, Jaden Meador, Preston Meador, Myles Harris, and Lucille Harris; Brothers Stan Stallings, John and David DeSilva; her partner Mike Gibson and an exceptionally Large and loving extended family.

She was reunited in Heaven with her parents, sisters Tracy Toher and Sheila Stallings and Brother W. Tyrone Collins. May they all dance in the sky together and rest in peace.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Credit Island Lodge
Davenport, IA
Sep
29
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Fairmount Cemetery
Davenport, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to Jackie's family. She was a kind person.
Roberta Osmers
Friend
September 30, 2021
Yes, I remember her beautiful smiling face and the love for her family. I know they are all dancing in heaven and watching over everyone..
Josie Collins
September 27, 2021
I remember Jackie as always smiling and happy. So sorry for the family´s loss and May God wrap his arms around each and every one of you.
Phyllis Wright
Other
September 27, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to all who loved this lovely lady.
Bill & Cindy Stinocher
September 27, 2021
