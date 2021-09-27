Jacqueline "Jackie" Harris

September 23, 2021-October 24, 1964

DAVENPORT-Jacqueline "Jackie" Harris, 56, of Davenport passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Thursday September 23, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held Wednesday September 29, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport at 11:30am with a celebration of life to follow at Credit Island Lodge in Davenport from 1pm-7pm.

Jackie was born October 24, 1964 in Iowa City to Betty Lou and Charles Stallings. She will be remembered by her children and family as a woman who loved with her whole heart. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and spending time in the sun. She also loved her music.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Stephanie (Brian) Meador, Steven Harris II, Shawn Harris, and Ryan Harris; Her Grandchildren Joslyn Meador, Jaden Meador, Preston Meador, Myles Harris, and Lucille Harris; Brothers Stan Stallings, John and David DeSilva; her partner Mike Gibson and an exceptionally Large and loving extended family.

She was reunited in Heaven with her parents, sisters Tracy Toher and Sheila Stallings and Brother W. Tyrone Collins. May they all dance in the sky together and rest in peace.