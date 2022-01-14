Menu
Jacqueline L. Miller
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Jacqueline L. Miller

December 19, 1927-January 8, 2022

Jacqueline L. Miller, 94, of Detroit Lakes, MN, formerly of Davenport; passed away on January 8, 2022 at her residence in Minnesota. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1pm at Weerts Funeral Home; visitation will begin at 11am and go until the time of service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask. Memorials in Jacqueline's name may be made to the family.

Jacqueline was born on December 19, 1927 to John and Olga Behning in Iowa City, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Calvin K. Miller in 1947; he preceded her in death in 1995. Jacqueline helped Calvin run "Cal and Bob's" on Harrison Street until their retirement. Later, she helped Cal run their Ice Cream store until their second retirement to Minnesota. She loved to sew; especially if it was Halloween costumes for her grandchildren and quilting. If she wasn't sewing or spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was baking her favorite cookies for them.

Jacqueline in survived by her children: Deb Miller, Denise Johnston, and Mark Miller; special daughter-in-law Patricia (Dave) Puetz; ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters; and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin, Sr.; son Calvin, Jr; son-in-law Jerry Johnston; sister Pat; and brother John.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Jan
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
