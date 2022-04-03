Jacqueline "Jackie" Rosenblum

November 16, 1943-March 30, 2022

DAVENPORT-Jacqueline "Jackie" Rosenblum, 78, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Visitation will be on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 4-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:30am at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery following the service. Memorials in Jackie's memory may be made to the Scott County Humane Society.

Jackie was born on November 16, 1943 in Davenport, Iowa to Lee and Frances Seehorn. She was united in marriage to David Rosenblum on November 12, 1976; he preceded her in death in 2015. Jackie was the administrative secretary to several Generals at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 1998. Jackie was a lover of all animals, but especially her cats. She loved to spend her afternoons watching and ordering from QVC and looking for new ways to decorate her house. Jackie was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan (newly turned Iowa State fan for her granddaughter) and Chicago Cubs fan.

Those left to honor her memory are her son Mike (Lorena) Bush; grandchildren Courtney Bush, Michael (Veronica) Coronell, and Melissa (Charles) Rowe; seven great-grandchildren; sister Fran Simms; high school sweetheart George Smith, Jr; and best friend Carol L'Hommedieu. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; parents; and brother in law Donald Simms.

