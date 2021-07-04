Jacqueline "Jackie" Schneckloth

December 14, 1924-June 30, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Jacqueline "Jackie" Schneckloth, 96, of Eldridge, IA passed away on June 30, 2021. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 4-7pm at Cunnick Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Private services will be at Davenport Memorial Park.

Jackie was born on December 14, 1924 to Rudy and Grace Litscher. On March 27, 1944, she was united in marriage to Allen Schneckloth; he preceded her in death. Together they owned and operated the Walcott (Iowa) Coliseum for 22 years and Fairyland Ballroom, DeWiit, Iowa for 18 years with her parents Rudy and Grace. Because of Allen's band the Iowa Ramblers, many talented musicians came through Walcott and Fairyland.

Jackie owned and loved horses, she and Allen were members of the Mississippi Valley Quarter Horse for many years. She was also a member of the Walcott Legion and active in the Moose, Elks, and the Quad City Times Plus 60 Club. She played cards, loved traveling, and polka and ballroom dancing.

Although Jackie and Allen didn't have any biological children of their own, they considered several nieces and cousins as their own. She called Danny (Sally) Belk her son; Marissa (Chad) Huettman, her granddaughter of her heart, and she was very fond of their son as well. She is survived by Jan (Mike) Holdaway, Dawn (Keith) Brix, Jodie (Luke) Johnson, Sharon Carison, Mike (Claire) Belk, Lori (Mike) Feldpausch, Craig Belk, Tina (Andy) Anderson, Fred (Shawn) Belk, Jim (Tonya) Belk, Ken (Janel) Belk, sisters in law Lola and Jean Schneckloth, and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers in law Charlie and LeRoy, sister in law LaVonne "Sis" McClimon, niece Mary Ann McClimon, and nephews Michael and Mark McClimon.

