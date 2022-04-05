Jacquelyn Jo Ruefer-Albee

August 29, 1953-April 1, 2022

BETTENDORF-Jacquelyn Jo Ruefer-Albee, 68, of Bettendorf, IA passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 6, from 4-7 pm at the Runge Mortuary. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, April 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jacquelyn was born August 29, 1953 to Keith A. and Mary (Pruin) Ruefer in Davenport, IA. A proud product of Davenport schools and the University of Iowa, Jackie taught special and elementary education for the Davenport Community School District. She married John Albee on August 31, 1991. John and Jackie were married 26 years before he died in 2017.

Dealing with illness since her teens, Jackie persevered through multiple health crises. A strong, intelligent woman, Jackie was passionate about family, her loyal friends, education, her lifelong membership at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Iowa Hawkeye sports, and her many rescue dogs. Her support for the Hawkeyes included serving as President of the North Scott I Club, numerous bowl trips, basketball tourneys, and spring softball trips, as her health permitted.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Betty (Geurink) Ruefer; step-mother, RuthAnne Free; nieces, Jeanne (Steve) Brucher, Geneseo, IL, Liz (Bob) Kraemer, Wildwood, MO, and Catie (Tim) Brand, Pella, IA, and their families; along with John's children, Sheila Rohe, Keavy Kinna and Rick (Kelley) Albee, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, John.