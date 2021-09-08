Menu
Jake R. Praught
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Jake R. Praught

February 8, 1959-August 31, 2021

Jake R Praught, age 63, died on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in Mercy Hospital Joplin, MO. Jake was born February 8, 1959 in California to the late Jake Duran and Myra Praught. Jake and his siblings were later adopted by William Praught.

Jake loved the outdoors and had a love for animals. He also had a love for the Chicago Bears. Family was one of the most important things in life to Jake. He had a kind and gentle soul and would have done anything for anyone, no matter how little he had.

Jake is survived by his son Ethan Praught, his parents William and Myra Praught, his siblings Darrell (Belin) Praught, Tammy Cash, Donald (Tracie) Praught, Jeff (Mindy) Praught, Suzanne (Troy) Tallman, Charlie (Mandy) Praught, Shawn (Rong LI) Praught, Joe (Melissa) Praught. His 1 sisters Crissy (Jeff) Blassingame, and Teresa (Eric) Nay. Special friends Katy Tatum and Karen Janisch. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and his best friend, Hope his dog.

Proceeded in Jake's death is his brother Kenny Praught and his biological dad Jake Duran. The family has respected Jake's wishes by being an organ donor. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 @ 3:00 pm. Please contact a family member for location.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Please contact a family member for location
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
There are words to say for the grief i feel. Jake you will be missed but i will see you again one day.
Karen Janisch
Friend
September 9, 2021
My heart and thoughts love to you Tammy and all your family.
Lisa Smith
September 9, 2021
