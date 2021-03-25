James R. Beale

January 31, 1939-March 22, 2021

BETTENDORF-James R. Beale, 82, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at ManorCare-Utica Ridge in Davenport. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

James was born in Davenport on January 31, 1939. He was the son of Raymond J. and Margaret Ann (Fort) Beale. He served in the US Army. He married Judith Kennis on February 13, 1962 in Bettendorf. They went on to enjoy 59 years of marriage.

He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, repacking the car, warning others about emanate danger, collecting books, John Wayne memorabilia, but most of all he loved his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Judith; children, Ray (Diana) Beale, Dennis (Amber) Beale, Sheri Beale, and Sarah (David) Ogden; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.