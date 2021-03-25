Menu
James R. Beale
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

James R. Beale

January 31, 1939-March 22, 2021

BETTENDORF-James R. Beale, 82, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at ManorCare-Utica Ridge in Davenport. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed for folks that are unable to attend at www.sjvbett.org. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

James was born in Davenport on January 31, 1939. He was the son of Raymond J. and Margaret Ann (Fort) Beale. He served in the US Army. He married Judith Kennis on February 13, 1962 in Bettendorf. They went on to enjoy 59 years of marriage.

He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, repacking the car, warning others about emanate danger, collecting books, John Wayne memorabilia, but most of all he loved his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Judith; children, Ray (Diana) Beale, Dennis (Amber) Beale, Sheri Beale, and Sarah (David) Ogden; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Runge Mortuary
IA
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
I would like to thank everyone for their support and kind words. My dad will be dearly missed.
Sarah Ogden
March 29, 2021
The world would be a kinder and better place if there were more people like Jim in it.
Judy Arbuckle
March 26, 2021
I always enjoyed Jim. He was a wonderful man and a wonderful Catholic and loved to usher :)
Sue Coffin
March 25, 2021
My sincerest and deepest condolences to the family. Jim was one of the finest, caring and loving men I've ever had the privilege of knowing. I was so sorry to hear this. He was a true friend. His love for books was like no other. Heaven has a beautiful angel in him.
Debbie Moeller
March 25, 2021
