James A. Beran Jr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

James A. ("Jim") Beran, Jr.

August 5, 1935-March 9, 2021

DAVENPORT-James A. ("Jim") Beran, Jr. passed away peacefully at 4:55pm on March 9, 2021 under the care of Clarrisa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

James was born August 5, 1935 to James A. Beran, Sr. and Marie Beran (Stoklasa) in East St. Louis, IL. He attended East Side High School and Washington University. On May 11, 1957, he married Phyllis Sue Bridwell at Lansdowne Baptist Church. In 1953, Jim began working at the East St. Louis & Interurban Water Company as an office errand boy, retiring 45 years later from their parent company as the Operations Manager of Iowa-American Water Company, Davenport. Jim was a Christian and long-time member of First Baptist Church, as well as Councilman for the City of Riverdale.

Jim played baseball at East Side and, after graduation, semi-pro baseball in St. Louis. A life-long bowler and fisherman, he participated in those activities for many decades, including couples bowling leagues with Phyllis.

Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis, son James A. ("Jim") Beran, III, daughter Pamela S. Peters, grandchildren Chelsea Rae Beran, Hayley Nicole (Dr. Mark) Frakes and Lauren Peters, as well as nieces and nephews. He's preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jerry (Roseann) Beran and Raymond (Rosemary) Beran.

First Baptist Church in Davenport will host visitation on Tuesday, March 16 at 10:00 for immediate family and church members, with funeral services at 11:00am. A celebration of life is planned for summer, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to First Baptist Church of Davenport or to Clarrisa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Davenport, IA
Mar
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Phyllis, I am sorry for your loss. Any words seem inadequate to describe how big Jim´s heart was to help others. You, Jim and the Double Dozen league bowling and pot lucks were happy times. Jim always had a joke or funny story to tell and make us laugh. He was willing to coach about bowling and life. Prayers for you and your extended family.
Karen Adams
March 15, 2021
We lift you up in prayer. Jim was a fine man, he will be missed.
Doug and Susan Littrel
March 14, 2021
