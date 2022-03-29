Menu
James F. "Jim" Boyd
James F. "Jim" Boyd

August 13, 1956-March 25, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-James F. "Jim" Boyd, 65, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Funeral services will be 12 p.m. (noon) Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be two-hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Jim was born on August 13, 1956, in Chicago, a son of Ephram James Boyd and Mae Irene (Harris) Carroll. He married Mary Lee DeBrobander on June 2, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jim worked as a maintenance engineer for over forty years for the Iowa Department of Transportation. He was known by many names, including Smiling Jim, Miracle Man, Jimmy, Daddy-O, Papa, and Mimmy. Jim was an avid gamer. He enjoyed nature and spending time outdoors, especially camping and bird watching. Jim was also a collector of coins, stamps, swords, and knives. Above all, Jim loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish Jim's memory include his wife, Mary; mother, Mae; daughters, Heather (Dave) Cress, Amanda (Matthew) Holmquist, and Justine Boyd; stepdaughters, Jenifer Schrupp and Leah (Adam) Wolfe; grandchildren, Emily, Jaliyah, Jacob, Jaeger, and Jackson; five step grandchildren; siblings, Coleen (Dave) Rehr, Dennis Boyd, Clinton (Barbara) Boyd, Kevin Boyd, Steve Boyd, Albert Boyd, and Ann (Duane) Burlingame-Boyd; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his father; second mom, Lorna Boyd; and uncle, Al Harris.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 29, 2022.
