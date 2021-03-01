Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Brimeyer
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

James Brimeyer

December 14, 1957-February 16, 2021

PRINCETON-James Brimeyer, 63, of Princeton passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Jim was recently retired from Alcoa after 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his girls. He could usually be found tinkering in the garage or spending time outdoors.

Jim was born December 14, 1957 to Thomas and Patricia (Hancock) Brimeyer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen (Calkins) Brimeyer and his mother and father. He is survived by his three daughters Amber Brimeyer, Alicia Brimeyer and Kristin (Brimeyer) Prunchak. His granddaughters, Alexa and Gwen. And his siblings Cathy (Rusty) Spinsby, Jeff (Lynn) Brimeyer and Tony (Mona) Brimeyer.

A private memorial will be held with the family. Followed by a celebration of life luncheon at La Quinta Conference Center on Friday, March 5 at 1:30 PM.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
La Quinta Conference Center
IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Sharon Spohn
March 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss. God bless
blaine moline
March 3, 2021
Cathy, so sorry for your lost.
Cheli Larson (was Nelson)
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Jim at Alcoa. He was a fun guy to know and work with. He will be missed. I will be praying for you all through this time of morning and praying for peace and comfort for you all.
Robert Potter
March 2, 2021
We were shocked and saddened to learn of Jim's passing. Please know you are in our hearts and constant thoughts. May Jim and all of the faithfully departed rest in eternal peace, and may God's light shine on him for ever.
Richard & Michelle DCamp
Friend
March 2, 2021
I´m so sorry the three of you and your daughters lost a dad and grandpa. I´m glad you all have each other to lean on. Jim was a great dad who thought the world of his girls. I hope that gives you all some peace. Take care.
Marlita Greve
March 1, 2021
I'm truly sorry for the loss of your brother. May God bless You, as You go thru Your grief. And, bring a smile to You, knowing that the Lord has Him in his arms.
Jeannie Calkins Reyes
March 1, 2021
Jimmy was everyone brother and best friend. I worked over 30 years with him and was one of his camping and canoeing and kayaking buddies! He was our MacGyver and could fix anything with duck tape or baling wire. He will be dearly missed along with his smile and laugh!
JASON ELLIS
March 1, 2021
My wife and I were in the same High School class as Jim. So sorry for your loss, may god bless!!
Randy LaFayette
March 1, 2021
Oh Jimmy, we will miss you so much. Your laugh, your friendship, coming to spend time with you when we visit from Kansas City. We will hold our memories so close to our hearts and you will always be with us. Love you very much brother.
Mona Brimeyer
March 1, 2021
Jim was a really awesome guy and I'm gonna miss his yearly fishing trip visits up north. He really knew how to make people smile.
Kasi Dehon
March 1, 2021
Sorry to see you go. You will be missed.
Andy White
March 1, 2021
Our hearts go out to you on the passing of your dad he is a wonderful person , and I know he will be missed very much ,we worked with Jim at Alcoa and we feel pain with your loss also
Sandy Spain
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results