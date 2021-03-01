James Brimeyer

December 14, 1957-February 16, 2021

PRINCETON-James Brimeyer, 63, of Princeton passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Jim was recently retired from Alcoa after 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his girls. He could usually be found tinkering in the garage or spending time outdoors.

Jim was born December 14, 1957 to Thomas and Patricia (Hancock) Brimeyer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen (Calkins) Brimeyer and his mother and father. He is survived by his three daughters Amber Brimeyer, Alicia Brimeyer and Kristin (Brimeyer) Prunchak. His granddaughters, Alexa and Gwen. And his siblings Cathy (Rusty) Spinsby, Jeff (Lynn) Brimeyer and Tony (Mona) Brimeyer.

A private memorial will be held with the family. Followed by a celebration of life luncheon at La Quinta Conference Center on Friday, March 5 at 1:30 PM.