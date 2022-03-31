James "Jim" L. Brooks

January 10, 1951-March 27, 2022

DAVENPORT-James "Jim" L. Brooks, 71, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Genesis East Medical Center. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Memorials may be left to American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Jim was born on January 10, 1951 to Hobert and Lauretta (Justus) Brooks. He attended Davenport Central High School. He was drafted into the US Army, serving two years. Jim was united in marriage to Susan Doyle on September 25, 1970 in Davenport. Jim worked as Millwright at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 2011.

Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He was an animal lover and had a special bond with his dog, Baby. He was skilled in many areas of expertise including wood working, working on cars, and painting which he gifted to his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sue; children, Traci (Jon) White, Amy Kirkley, Jamie (Sarah) Brooks; seventeen grandchildren; four sisters, Karen, Deb, Lois, Becky; one brother, Tim; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Tom, Jerry, Kenny and one sister, Jan.