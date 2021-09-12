Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. James Cannon
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Dr. James Cannon

November 26, 2020

MOLINE-Dr. James Cannon, 90, of Moline, formerly of Bettendorf, died November 26, 2020. A memorial visitation will take place Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home from 1 until 2p.m. Graveside services will follow at 2:30p.m. at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Davenport YMCA.

He lived an amazing and colorful life.

Survivors include his children Dr. John Cannon, Dr. Christopher Cannon, Dr. Daniel Cannon, Dr. Anna Schwister, Dr. Matthew Cannon, and Patrick Cannon,

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Sep
17
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Rock Island National Cemetery
Arsenal Island, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.