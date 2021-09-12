Dr. James Cannon

November 26, 2020

MOLINE-Dr. James Cannon, 90, of Moline, formerly of Bettendorf, died November 26, 2020. A memorial visitation will take place Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home from 1 until 2p.m. Graveside services will follow at 2:30p.m. at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Davenport YMCA.

He lived an amazing and colorful life.

Survivors include his children Dr. John Cannon, Dr. Christopher Cannon, Dr. Daniel Cannon, Dr. Anna Schwister, Dr. Matthew Cannon, and Patrick Cannon,

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com