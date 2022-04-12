James Capesius

September 12, 1943-April 10, 2022

LECLAIRE-James Capesius, 78, of LeClaire, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by his family.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for masses and other spiritual gifts that were important to Jim.

Jim was born September 12, 1943 in Dubuque, the son of Merlin and Rita (Weber) Capesius. He married Mary Sutherland in Dubuque, May 2, 1964.

Jim was a loving, compassionate & devoted husband and Mary's sweetheart. Jim and Mary loved to travel, spend time with family and feed all of their feathered friends. They enjoyed relaxing in their home that they had so lovingly built together, for their retirement years. Jim and Mary would have celebrated 58 years of marriage in early May.

Jim always put family first and was fabulous role model to his kids. He was patient, kind and gentle. Jim was an ever-supportive, enthusiastic teacher and protector. He loved to share his passion for designing, repairing, & engineering with his kids and grandkids. He was always teaching his family, each and every day.

Jim was a generous man; he was very dedicated to his church and an active member at St. John Vianney. He would do anything for any one and help all who crossed his path, who were in need. Jim was very hard working, compassionate, understanding, had a fabulous smile, sparkling blue eyes and wonderful sense of humor. He was very social, loved his family, friends and neighbors, loved to golf, play cards and spend time with those closest to him.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary; children, Sandra (Gary) Ragan of Liberty, Missouri, Catherine (Gregg) Mostaert of Long Grove, Julie (Chris Dahlberg) Kramer of Kellogg, Iowa, and David Capesius of Sycamore, Illinois; grandchildren, Holden Kramer, James Ragan, Gabriella (Max) McDermott, Joseph Mostaert, Sarah Ragan, Anna Mostaert; siblings, Merlin Capesius of Bettendorf, Carol (Richard) Watters of Davenport, Sharon (Steve) Schumacher of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, Sue (Tim) Flogel of La Mott, Iowa, Barb (Dan) Gleason of Kieler, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary Ann; and siblings, Kenny Capesius and Mary Jo Becker.

Online condolences may be made to Jim's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.