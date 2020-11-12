James "Gene" Chamberlain

ALBANY-James "Gene" Chamberlain, 92, of rural Albany, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Friday, November 13th at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Erie. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ambrose Church and burial in the Erie Cemetery will be private. Those wishing to view Gene's funeral mass may visit www.gibsonbodefh.com Saturday afternoon and click on the link in his obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greg Chamberlain Memorial Scholarship through the Erie High School or St. Ambrose Church.