Rev. James E. Clark

December 22, 1942-January 5, 2021

BETTENDORF-Rev. James E. Clark, 79, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 5-8pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in James' memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or to the Presbyterian Church USA.

James was born on December 22, 1942 to DeVere and Lorene Clark in Blue Earth, MN. He earned his Masters of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary and was a Presbyterian Minister for over 50 years in the Quad Cities and South Carolina. James held many memberships over the course of his life including The Presbytery of East Iowa, The Boudinot Covenant Society of the Presbyterian Church USA, Legacy Society at Princeton Theological Seminary, Order of the Arch at Buena Vista University, St. Andrew Society of the Scottish American Society, Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary International, and Friend along Side of the Road. He was also the co-founder to the first Hospice group in the Quad Cities. James was united in marriage to Pamela Ann Long, she passed away in 1999; he later married Thelma Jean Mahoney, she passed away in 2011.

Those left to honor his memory are his son Christopher (Sunantha) Clark; son-in-law Nick Holke; grandchildren Lauren, Nate, and Hunter Clark-Holke; children by marriage: Larry (Sharon), Mike (Jo), and Judy (Brad); step-grandfather to Ben, Casie, Lane, Cory, Taylor, Hannah, Katie and Sara; siblings William, Bonnie, and Roger; and a loyal friend to many. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Dr. Deborah Clark-Holke, and his parents.

Online condolences may be left to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com.