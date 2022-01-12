Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Junior "Jim" Coble
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

James "Jim" Junior Coble

April 12, 1934-January 8, 2022

DAVENPORT-James "Jim" Junior Coble, 87, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Davenport Lutheran Home on Saturday, January 8th, 2022.

Born on April 12, 1934, in Bakersfield, California, Jim was the son of Alvie and Ruby Coble. His family relocated to Springfield, Missouri at a young age, where James attended school and found his passion for the outdoors, hot rods and woodworking.

An accomplished and award-winning carpenter, upon graduation he took his talents to Iowa and accepted a job with Brammer Manufacturing. Where he would spend his entire career, working his way to Shop Foreman before retiring, and where he would also meet the love of his life, Genevieve Sueverkruebbe.

Jim was a passionate outdoorsman and instilled the love of fishing and hunting into many of his family and friends. As well as his love for sports, as he coached his children every opportunity he had, and instilled the love of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals into all. He will be remembered most for his work-ethic, a meticulous lawn, and his never-ending love for those he cared for.

Jim is survived by his children: Don (Lisa) Coble, Davenport, IA; Jeanette (Jim) Schiavo, Appleton, WI; Judy Castrey, Rockford, IL, Jim (Emily) Coble, Crystal Beach, FL and Sherry Carroll, Clinton, IA. As well as 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren, his sister Betty Sue and several nieces and nephews. His family was large and his love for them all was unending.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Genevieve Coble, as well as his parents, a brother, Beryl Coble, a sister, Margaret Coble, his son, Daryl Coble, a grandson, Todd Coble and a son-in-law, Tom Castrey.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Runge Mortuary on Friday, January 14th. Funeral services for Jim will be at Runge Mortuary on Saturday, January 15th at 10:00 AM, and his final resting place will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport, IA.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sandy and I are so sorry to hear of your father's passing, Don. Our prayers to you and your family.
Bob DeSchinckel
January 14, 2022
May your memories of your father give you comfort. With deep sympathy
Susan Rampelberg
January 12, 2022
Mike Skat
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results