James "Jim" Junior Coble

April 12, 1934-January 8, 2022

DAVENPORT-James "Jim" Junior Coble, 87, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Davenport Lutheran Home on Saturday, January 8th, 2022.

Born on April 12, 1934, in Bakersfield, California, Jim was the son of Alvie and Ruby Coble. His family relocated to Springfield, Missouri at a young age, where James attended school and found his passion for the outdoors, hot rods and woodworking.

An accomplished and award-winning carpenter, upon graduation he took his talents to Iowa and accepted a job with Brammer Manufacturing. Where he would spend his entire career, working his way to Shop Foreman before retiring, and where he would also meet the love of his life, Genevieve Sueverkruebbe.

Jim was a passionate outdoorsman and instilled the love of fishing and hunting into many of his family and friends. As well as his love for sports, as he coached his children every opportunity he had, and instilled the love of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals into all. He will be remembered most for his work-ethic, a meticulous lawn, and his never-ending love for those he cared for.

Jim is survived by his children: Don (Lisa) Coble, Davenport, IA; Jeanette (Jim) Schiavo, Appleton, WI; Judy Castrey, Rockford, IL, Jim (Emily) Coble, Crystal Beach, FL and Sherry Carroll, Clinton, IA. As well as 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren, his sister Betty Sue and several nieces and nephews. His family was large and his love for them all was unending.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Genevieve Coble, as well as his parents, a brother, Beryl Coble, a sister, Margaret Coble, his son, Daryl Coble, a grandson, Todd Coble and a son-in-law, Tom Castrey.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Runge Mortuary on Friday, January 14th. Funeral services for Jim will be at Runge Mortuary on Saturday, January 15th at 10:00 AM, and his final resting place will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport, IA.