James Coryn

March 20, 1932-June 3, 2021

James J. Coryn, 89, of Moline, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm, Monday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 3:30pm. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart church, the John Coryn Scholarship, in care of Notre Dame University, or the charity of your choice.

James Joseph Coryn was born March 20, 1932, in Rock Island, IL to J. Ralph and Ann (Rink) Coryn. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline, IL. He attended Sacred Heart School and St. Ambrose Academy. While at the Academy, he participated in several sports and earned the prestigious Bechtel Award for scholastic and athletic excellence.

Jim attended Notre Dame University where he received, with honors, his BS degree in Finance. In 1956 he received his Law Degree (cum laude) and passed the Illinois bar. He loved Notre Dame and became an active Badin Guild member.

He entered the U.S. Army in 1956. He served two years in Korea and while there he worked under the Judge Advocate and taught Business Law for the University of Maryland. Jim was separated from service in 1958 and transferred to the inactive reserves with an honorable discharge in 1962.

He joined the Rock Island law firm of Sinnett, Rink and Coryn and he remained a partner with the succeeding firms culminating with the firm of Coryn and Walker. Jim was a member of both Illinois and Iowa Bar Associations for over 50 years. He served as president of the Rock Island County Bar Association. He also taught Business Law at Moline Community College. He tried jury cases for the State of Illinois Acquisition of Properties for right of way. He also represented property owners in Eminent Domain proceedings in Rock Island, Whiteside and Mercer counties.

Jim served on the Board of Directors of Metrobank, East Moline, IL. He held memberships in the Rock Island County Trial Lawyers Association where he also served as President; the American Jurisprudence Society; Notre Dame Law Alumni Association where he also served as a Director and the Quad City Notre Dame Club.

Jim loved to play golf and was a member of Short Hills Country Club for over 30 years. He later joined the RI Arsenal Golf Club.

Jim married Carol Herrity of Clinton, Iowa in May of 1959. They raised four children: Joan, Paul, Lucy and John. Carol passed away in January, 1996. In May of 1999, Jim married Gloria (Stoudt) Foley in South Bend, Indiana. They enjoyed traveling including several trips to Europe.

Jim is survived by his wife, Gloria; daughters, Joan Vargas and Lucy (Bill) Bice; grand-children, Amanda, Adam and Zachery Coryn and Matthew and Allison Bice; great-grandchildren, Kurt, Isaac, Alexis, Zander and Hudson; step-children, Debra (Jeff) Schuett, Lynn Foley Reeh, Michael Foley and John Foley; step-grandchildren, Lisa Turner, Jordan Reeh, Kelly Beck, Katie Payne, Eric Foley and Amy Sadler; step-great-grandchildren, Rhiannon, Brendan, Natalie, Trevor, Aidan, Cameron, Charlotte and Claire; sister, Mary (John) McGee and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sons, John and Paul; his parents; and brothers, John (Jack) and Robert Coryn.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.