Dr. James D. Cannon

January 27, 1930-November 26, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dr. James D. Cannon, 90, a resident of Moline, formerly of Bettendorf, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Heartland Healthcare, Moline. Due to the current health crisis, services will take place at a later date with burial in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Davenport YMCA.

James Douglas Cannon was born on January 27, 1930 in Huntley, Minnesota, a son of Fredrick and Mabel (Chance) Cannon. He proudly served our country in the Army during the Korean War, earning a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, and a Purple Heart.

He was united in marriage to Edith Short on June 18, 1955. She preceded him in death on June 2, 1958. He later was united in marriage to Jeannette LaPiana on July 2, 1960. She preceded him in death on August 4, 1999. He was partners with Mary Van Roo, who preceded him in death in 2015.

Dr. Cannon graduated with a physical education degree from the University of Illinois and from dental school at Loyola University, Chicago. He practiced pediatric dentistry with his brother John and others in the Quad Cities for 34 years (1960-1994).

Dr. Cannon lived an incredible life and well-rounded life. He was a world champion gymnast on the trampoline. He had been the dean of the Latin School of Boys in Chicago, raced horses, and was a circus clown!

Survivors include his brother Dennis Cannon, Colorado, children Dr. John (Deborah Bailey) Cannon, Columbia, Missouri, Dr. Christopher (Chantel) Cannon, Rapids City, Illinois, Dr. Daniel (Heydin Otero) Cannon, Ashville, North Carolina, Dr. Anna (Michael) Schwister, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dr. Matthew Cannon, Davenport, and Patrick (Christine) Cannon, Nashville, Tennessee; 21 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents (Fred and Mabel) a son Joseph and siblings Fredrick Cannon Jr., Dr. John Cannon, and Helen Haskins. May they rest in peace.

