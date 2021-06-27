James Eugene DeLashmutt

December 10, 2020

A memorial mass celebrating the life of James Eugene DeLashmutt will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass. Private inurnment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Mr. DeLashmutt passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family. A full obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.