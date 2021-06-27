Menu
James Eugene DeLashmutt
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

James Eugene DeLashmutt

December 10, 2020

A memorial mass celebrating the life of James Eugene DeLashmutt will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass. Private inurnment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Mr. DeLashmutt passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
9:30a.m.
IA
Jul
3
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss!
Ginny Thomsen Ruplinger
July 5, 2021
