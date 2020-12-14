James Eugene DeLashmutt

August 31, 1930-December 10, 2020

DAVENPORT- James Eugene DeLashmutt, resident of Davenport, passed away as a result of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 10, 2020 surrounded by family at his home at Jersey Ridge Place. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation will be accorded and private inurnment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery, Burlington. Memorial Services will be later due to the current health crisis. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jim was born August 31, 1930 in Burlington, Iowa, son of Harry J. and Marcella Maxine (McDonald) DeLashmutt. He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Swanson, June 23, 1949. Gloria preceded Jim in death July 1, 2018.

Jim was a General Motors man all his life, working at dealerships in Iowa and Illinois over 40 years, including his own in Keokuk. He "retired" to buy cars at auction for dealers and deliver cars throughout the Midwest and beyond. Jim was a conversationalist with a quick sense of humor, many signature phrases and an impressive vocabulary of polysyllabic and rare words. He enjoyed golf, reading, and travel. But his greatest love, his "tomato," was Gloria. Together they created a family who love to share meals, play cards and games, and laugh until the wee hours. Jim was a devout Catholic, and he and Gloria were active members of Holy Family Church.

Those left to honor Jim's memory include children: Steve DeLashmutt of Galesburg, Illinois, Cyndy (Mike) Luukkonen of Cedar Rapids, Beth DeLashmutt-Poore of Roseville, California, Jill (John) Bouslog of Urbandale, Amy (Todd) Kersten of Davenport, and Patrick (Sandra Corlett) DeLashmutt of Weatherford, Texas; 17 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Gloria, brothers Ed and Charlie DeLashmutt, and daughter-in-law Linda DeLashmutt.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.