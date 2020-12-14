Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Eugene DeLashmutt
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

James Eugene DeLashmutt

August 31, 1930-December 10, 2020

DAVENPORT- James Eugene DeLashmutt, resident of Davenport, passed away as a result of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 10, 2020 surrounded by family at his home at Jersey Ridge Place. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation will be accorded and private inurnment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery, Burlington. Memorial Services will be later due to the current health crisis. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jim was born August 31, 1930 in Burlington, Iowa, son of Harry J. and Marcella Maxine (McDonald) DeLashmutt. He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Swanson, June 23, 1949. Gloria preceded Jim in death July 1, 2018.

Jim was a General Motors man all his life, working at dealerships in Iowa and Illinois over 40 years, including his own in Keokuk. He "retired" to buy cars at auction for dealers and deliver cars throughout the Midwest and beyond. Jim was a conversationalist with a quick sense of humor, many signature phrases and an impressive vocabulary of polysyllabic and rare words. He enjoyed golf, reading, and travel. But his greatest love, his "tomato," was Gloria. Together they created a family who love to share meals, play cards and games, and laugh until the wee hours. Jim was a devout Catholic, and he and Gloria were active members of Holy Family Church.

Those left to honor Jim's memory include children: Steve DeLashmutt of Galesburg, Illinois, Cyndy (Mike) Luukkonen of Cedar Rapids, Beth DeLashmutt-Poore of Roseville, California, Jill (John) Bouslog of Urbandale, Amy (Todd) Kersten of Davenport, and Patrick (Sandra Corlett) DeLashmutt of Weatherford, Texas; 17 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Gloria, brothers Ed and Charlie DeLashmutt, and daughter-in-law Linda DeLashmutt.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Rob and I really enjoyed living next to your parents. They were great people.
Maggie Avon
December 21, 2020
Jim and I crossed paths many times while in the car business. He was special with his humor and wit! Always a smile and a plan. So sorry for your loss. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Ron Immesoete
December 21, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. I know your family loved him dearly and will miss him greatly. I will remember all of you in my prayers.
John Murry
December 15, 2020
Lance Testroet
December 15, 2020
I am sorry about your Dad. I know you are sad but remember all the good times and think of him going 'home' for Christmas.
Sara Humphrey
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss! You are in my prayers. My in-laws Norm and Dee spoke so highly of Jim.
Ginny Ruplinger-Thomsen
December 14, 2020
Uncle Jim brightened the lives of all the Swanson cousins. He was the last of 22 Aunts and Uncles and his ever-optimistic outlook and sense of humor always raised our spirits. I especially remember the Christmas Eve joy and love he shared throughout the years. Prayers for Steve, Cyndy, Beth, Jill, Amy and Pat.
Nephew Timothy P. Snyder
December 14, 2020
Cyndy, I am sad to see this obit. My prayers are with you, Mike and the kids.
John Runge
December 14, 2020
Sorry Amy and family. Jim was a great guy and always remembered me when our paths would cross RIP JIM
Tom Hopkins
December 14, 2020
Jim always had a smile on his face! He was so clever and shared many jokes always entertaining the entire room!! He´s finally with Gloria and don´t you just know they´re ecstatic to finally be together!! My prayers are with you all during this difficult time! Love, Kate Starostka
Ted & Kate Starostka
December 14, 2020
Your parents were fabulous and great friends of my parents Warren & Jean Vasen. May God be with all of you.
Sue Vasen Coffin
December 14, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies and condolences in the passing of your loved one. God bless
Tom & Missie Niederhauser
December 14, 2020
I met Jim in Burlington Iowa in the early 1980s. He was the most fun man I ever worked with. He had not only humor but humility and total honesty. Jim will remain in the heart and mind of many folks. God Bless you Jim.
brian richardson
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results