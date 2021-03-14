Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James T. "Jim" Dexter
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

James T. "Jim" Dexter

July 28, 1930-February 16, 2021

DAVENPORT-James T. "Jim" Dexter, 90, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House following a courageous battle with lymphoma.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20th at Christ's Family Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. For those who are not able to attend, the service will be live streamed and may be viewed by visiting Christ's Family Church Facebook page just prior to 11:00 a.m. Private family inurnment will be at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Christ's Family Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jim was born on July 28, 1930 in Burlington, Wisconsin, the youngest son of Charles and Leona (Lueckfeld) Dexter. He graduated from Burlington High School. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse and later at the University of Iowa. Jim joined the U.S. Army in 1952 and served his country until 1954. On December 22, 1978, he was united in marriage to Karen Pritchard at the Congregational Church in Geneseo, Illinois.

Jim dedicated his life's work to helping children and encouraging their education. He served in administration at Washington School, Fillmore Elementary, and Frank L. Smart Intermediate in Davenport, and at Buffalo Elementary. He was a man of dignity, always willing to share a joke or lend a hand, and he was a friend to many. Most importantly, Jim was a man of God and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He was a member of Christ's Family Church, the Arbor Day Foundation, and the University of Iowa Club. Jim was a diehard Cubs and Packers fan.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Karen Dexter of Davenport; son, David (Brenda) Dexter of Davenport; daughter, Laurie Dexter of Davenport; three grandchildren, Liz (Justin) Harper, Madden Dexter, and Harper Dexter; a great-grandson, Wes Harper; the Fell family, who treated Jim as one of their own; and numerous relatives and friends in Burlington, Wisconsin and the Quad City area.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, James and Steven Dexter; and a brother, Robert Dexter.

Online condolences may be shared with Jim's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ's Family Church
Bettendorf, IA
Mar
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Christ's Family Church
Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
We miss our neighbor and friend. It was always a delight to talk to him in the neighborhood. He told great stories and was such a kind man. Rejoicing in the knowledge that God prepared a place for Jim - because He believed. He is truly missed!!
Dave & Cris Hoeksema
March 19, 2021
I went to Frank L. Smart and remember coming in second in the spelling contest and Mr. Dexter congratulated me as if I had came in first and years later my son and I ran into him and his wife at Hyvee and as usual he was very kind to both of us I will always remember him as a nice man who was always concerned about his students.
Julie Vollmer
March 17, 2021
We are sad to see that Jim passed away. We have good memories of you both with Bob and Judy. I suppose those two boys are enjoying each other´s company in the great beyond. Probably talking gardening and fishing! Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Karen, and with Jim´s family. With sympathy and love, Mark and Gayle Nelson
Gayle and Mark Nelson
March 15, 2021
Mr. Dexter was my sixth grade teacher at Washington. We were all very fortunate to have such a wonderful educator who cared about each and every one of his students. He made a difference in my life. He will be remembered fondly. Kerry Strayhall
Kerry Strayhall
March 15, 2021
Even as a little punk kid at FL Smart, 40-42 years ago, I was aware of the compassion and integrity of this educator. RIP
Tony Browne
March 15, 2021
Some people make a mark, and Mr. Dexter is one of them. Even all these years later... He was my principle at Fillmore so many years ago. Up until the last time i ran into him he would still know exactly who I was and always embraced me with a huge hug. What a man he was! RIP Mr. Dexter
TARA STOFFERS
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results