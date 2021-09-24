Menu
James Leroy Doolittle
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

James Leroy Doolittle

December 8, 1932-September 15, 2021

James Leroy Doolittle, 88, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary with Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in James' name to Juvenile Diabetes. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

James was born December 8, 1932 in Iowa City, IA to John and Iris (Engelking) Doolittle. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1950 and then attended St. Ambrose College. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 8 years. He married the love of his life, Shirley Voss, on November 15, 1958 in Davenport, IA. He worked as a Darftsman Engineer at American Air Filter in Moline, IL for 32 years before moving onto Litton Industries in Davenport for 7 years.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Doolittle; children, Mark (Laurie) Doolittle of Peoria, IL, Sue (Mark) Opsal) of West Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Renae (Brent) Speer of Atlanta, GA, Amanda Doolittle of Peoria, IL, Stephanie (Sean) Hearn of Beavercreek, OH, and Andrew Opsal of West Des Moines, IA; great granddaughters, Lila Speer, Risette Hearn, Margot Speer and brother, John Doolittle of Blue Grass, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Kenneth Doolittle and Clarence Doolittle.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Sep
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Sep
30
Burial
Davenport Memorial Park
IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim tought me how to play cribbage on their back porch. Didn't teach me enough to beat him though. Jim and Shirley were great neighbors.
Jim Roberts
September 29, 2021
