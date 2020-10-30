Menu
James E. Hachmann

June 5, 1940-October 27, 2020

BETTENDORF-James E. Hachmann, 80, of Bettendorf passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. Cremation will be done with no services. The Runge Mortuary is assisting the family.

James was born June 5, 1940 to George & Bertha (Ketelsen) Hachmann. He was united in marriage to Sandra Teller in 1963. James had worked at ALCOA for 30 years prior to retirement.

Survivors include wife Sandra, Bettendorf; sons Mark (Tracy Badtram), Davenport, and Mike, Walcott, IA; Brother Jack Hachmann, Davenport; and a sister Carol Lensing, Cedar Rapids, IA.

James was preceded in death by a brother Richard Hachmann.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
