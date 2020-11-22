James E. "Jim" Hicken

January 1, 1944-November 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-James E. "Jim" Hicken, 76, of Davenport, went home to his Lord Jesus on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport. Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life will take place at a later time. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Petersen Commons Assisted Living Facility, Davenport, Iowa.

James Eugene Hicken was born on January 1, 1944 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, a son of Frederick and Ann (Gauwitz) Hicken. He graduated from Aledo High School, Aledo, Illinois in 1964. He married Janie Huss on January 30, 1966 in Seaton, Illinois; from that union they had two daughters: Julie and Jeni.

Jim worked as a machinist and quality inspector for most of his career. Locally he worked for Bear Manufacturing in Rock Island before moving to Springfield, Missouri and working for Tuthill Corporation. In the 1970's he belonged to UAW 1351, Rock Island, Illinois; there he acted as a union steward. Jim had a strong work ethic, taking much pride in his responsibilities. In 2006, he moved back to the Quad Cities.

A soft spoken, gentle man, Jim loved cars, old and new, and tinkering with them. One hobby included collecting Elvis and railroad memorabilia, as his father worked for the railroad as a brakeman. He lived simply and saved everything. His high school friends may remember him by the nickname "Coolie." He enjoyed keeping a neat and tidy home and was always prompt, especially to dinner. He made many friends at Petersen Commons where he resided and took great pride in helping out the members of his community there. Many residents knew him as the "handyman." At mealtime, he could be seen assisting residents in the dining room to eat or helping staff with clean up. Over the years, he cared for the residents in any way he could, including driving them to doctor appointments, fixing a bicycle tire, hanging a picture or just being a listening ear. He always had a passionate persistence to fight for those underprivileged. Each year, he enjoyed putting up the community Christmas tree and decorating it - just so. Jim also enjoyed playing cards, Wii bowling, bingo, shuffleboard and country music. He was very, very proud of his daughters and grandchildren, to whom he very much loved to listen and encourage.

Jim will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, tune-up your car and check the air pressure in your tires – he would have wanted that.

Survivors include his daughters: Julie (Bill) Newman, Davenport, Jeni (George Matthew) Ewing, Seaton, Illinois; grandchildren: Hilarie Stone, Cassandra Stone, Jacob Ewing, and Isabel (Keegan) Bryant; siblings: Joy (Sid) Holtmeier, Papillion, Nebraska, Janice (Chuck) Baasch, Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Jack Hicken, Nebraska, and several nieces and nephews. His great-grandson and namesake, Liam Michael James Newberry, Davenport, also survives Jim.

His parents and a brother, Jerry Hicken, preceded him in death.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com